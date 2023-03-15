National health survey, NHANES, to host informational open house March 23 in Princeton

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, or NHANES, will host an information open house from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, in the large white medical trailers located at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton.

NHANES is the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population. All counties and cities in the U.S. have a chance to be selected as Bureau County was one of 15 counties selected to participate this year.

Residents are chosen at random to participate in the invitation-only survey that collects a broad range of data that affects the lives of everyone in the country.

All information collected in the survey is kept confidential and individual privacy is protected by law.

During the March 23 event, Ruthie Garrison-Christian, Study Manager of NHANES, will discuss the impact of the survey to members of the community and provide tours and in-person interviews in the mobile exam center.

NHANES is now conducting the survey in the area and participants can receive a modest financial token of appreciation as well as support with paying for transportation and childcare if needed.

Although no medical care is provided directly in the mobile examination center, a report on physical findings is given to each participant, along with an explanation of those findings from survey medical staff.