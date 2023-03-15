BMP Tri-County Special Education Cooperative will host meeting on May 12

A meeting conducted by Bureau Valley CUSD, Dalzell Grade School, DePue Unit Schools, Hall High School, Henry-Senachwine CUSD, Ladd Grade School, La Moille CUSD, Malden Grade School, Midland CUSD, Ohio High School, Ohio Grade School, Princeton Elementary Schools, Princeton High School and Spring Valley Elementary will take place at BMP Special Education Cooperative, 400 N. Galena St. in Tiskilwa

The purpose of this meeting will be to discuss the district’s plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend private schools and home schools within the district for the 2023-2024 school year.

Parents of home-schooled students who have been or may be identified with a disability, and who reside within those districts, are urged to attend.

For information, call Gwen Garver-Roberts, BMP director of special education, at 815-646-8031.