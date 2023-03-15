A Night to Remember: Prom for individuals with special needs will be held April 22

A Night to Remember, prom for individuals with special needs, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at the Bureau County Metro Center, located at 837 Park Ave. W in Princeton.

The event will be offered for those high school age and up. Each attendee will receive a crown and a corsage or boutonniere.

There will be a red carpet event beginning at 5:30 p.m. and attendees will need to be at the Metro Center by 5:15 p.m.

Cupcakes, cookies, ice cream and punch will be provided. The event will also feature a photo booth for photos. Any attendee needing a caregiver will need to bring their own.

To RSVP for the event, contact Dianne Van Drew at vandrew49@comcast.net or call or text 815-677-2263 by April 5.

This event is free to attend and is sponsored by the First Lutheran Church of Princeton.