Princeton Park District removes ice skating rink, marking the end of its first season in business

The Princeton Park District took down its EZ Ice Rink at Alexander Park on Thursday, March 9, marking the end of its first season in operation.

Park District Officials said that while the temperatures in the 40s, 50s and even 60s made it difficult to keep the ice frozen, they are still happy they were able to offer the new amenity to the park and look forward to the next season.

“The rink was made possible and was a team effort,” Executive Director Tammy Lange said. “I would like to thank the Princeton Park District Foundation, the City of Princeton and Matt Wright, Park Superintendent for bringing this to our community.”

The rink was ordered at the beginning of October and was officially installed and filled around Jan. 4. It was purchased through a donation from the Princeton Park District Foundation.

Admission to the ice rink was free and each reporter was responsible for bringing their own skates.

The Park District will look to return the rink to Alexander Park, once weather allows, during the next winter.