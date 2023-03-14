March 14, 2023
Princeton Park District removes ice skating rink, marking the end of its first season in business

Rink was torn down on Tuesday, March 9

By Jayce Eustice
Kids skate on the ice rink at Alexander Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Princeton. (Scott Anderson)

The Princeton Park District took down its EZ Ice Rink at Alexander Park on Thursday, March 9, marking the end of its first season in operation.

Park District Officials said that while the temperatures in the 40s, 50s and even 60s made it difficult to keep the ice frozen, they are still happy they were able to offer the new amenity to the park and look forward to the next season.

“The rink was made possible and was a team effort,” Executive Director Tammy Lange said. “I would like to thank the Princeton Park District Foundation, the City of Princeton and Matt Wright, Park Superintendent for bringing this to our community.”

The rink was ordered at the beginning of October and was officially installed and filled around Jan. 4. It was purchased through a donation from the Princeton Park District Foundation.

Admission to the ice rink was free and each reporter was responsible for bringing their own skates.

The Park District will look to return the rink to Alexander Park, once weather allows, during the next winter.

Griffin and Marshall Gray of Princeton skate on the ice rink at Alexander Park on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 in Princeton. The family spent the afternoon skating after school on the rink. Last December, The Princeton Park District Foundation purchased a portable EZ Ice Rink. The rink is located inside the fences at the tennis courts of Alexander Park. Admission to the ice rink will be free and each skater will be responsible for bringing their own skates. At this time, ice hockey will not be allowed as the district hopes to build on that in the future if things go well. The rink hours are 12p.m.-8p.m. Friday-Sunday and Monday-Friday 12p.m.-7p.m. Closures due to warm weather temperatures will be posted on the Princeton Park District website and Bureau County Metro Center Facebook page. (Scott Anderson)