Ohio Public Library announces upcoming program schedule

The Ohio Public Library announced its upcoming program schedule for the organization located at 112 N. Main St.

The library will host a paper airplane building program at 3:30 p.m. Monday, March 20. Participants get to learn about aerodynamics and compete against each other to build their own paper airplanes and see how far they fly. This program will be presented by the Bureau County 4-H.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, the library will hold a trends in dieting class. This program is put on by the University of Illinois Extension and examines new and existing diet trends. Participants get to sample a dish from one of the diets talked about that night.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, the library will hold a bunny decorating program. Those that take part get to decorate and paint their own wooden bunnies to help get them in the mood for spring.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, April 1, the library will host an Easter Egg Hunt at the park in Ohio, Illinois, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the library.

Participants are encouraged to stop by the library to sign up for these programs.