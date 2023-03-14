Evangelical Covenant Church to hold Griefshare sessions starting March 20

GriefShare, a support group for those who have lost a spouse, child, family member or friend, will be starting a new meeting session from 1 to 3 p.m. beginning Monday, March 20, at the Evangelical Covenant Church, 24 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Meetings will be held every Monday afternoon through June 12, except for the session that falls on Memorial Day, which will be held on Tuesday, May 30.

GriefShare is a 13-week video seminar series that features some of the nation’s Christian Experts on grief and recovery topics as seen from a biblical perspective.

Each session has three elements including video seminar with experts, support group discussion with focus and personal study and reflection.

The group will meet weekly to help face challenges and move toward rebuilding their lives. There is a cost of $20 for the workbook.

Participants should bring their own water bottle. Registering is not required but is helpful.

For information, call the church at 815-875-2124.