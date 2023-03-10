City Council incumbents field public questions during meet the candidate event

Incumbent City Council Members Jerry Neumann and Hector Gomez participated in the first of three Meet the Candidate events host by the Princeton Public Library and moderated by Midwest Partners’ Rick Brooks.

Both candidates, who are running unopposed, took the opportunity to discuss the role of local government, their vision for the future of Princeton and answer questions from participating members of the community.

After a short introduction by Brooks, Gomez introduced himself and spoke about how he, along with other members of the city council, work together to make decision they feel is best for the city.

“I’m just one vote out of five,” Gomez said. “So when things come up, we all have a discussion and we vote yes or no, depending on what it is. In my own personal opinion, if I believe it is something that is going to benefit the community and not just a particular part; aside from my views, I will vote yes.”

Gomez added that when looking at issues within the city, he will look at them objectively and decide what will be good for the city in the long haul rather than just short term results.

Neumann, who is seeking a third term on the city council, said that he is excited for a third term and feels privileged to serve the city and make a contribution.

“We’ve got to be progressive and not regressive,” Neumann said. “Looking back at the way things used to be is not productive. We need to look forward. I like to think that Princeton is a glass half-full and not a half-empty city.”

Neumann said that he believes the quality of life has improved during his eight years on the council due to many community-focussed projects, enterprise and the hard work of city employees and officials.

According to Neumann these projects have including forming new volunteer groups to help the city and the chamber of commerce, adding more community activities like the street concert series, continuing to grow a thriving main street due to residents shopping local and a strong team of city departments including streets, electric and more.

Both candidates touched on the city’s budget process that is finalized every year before May 1 for the upcoming fiscal year.

Gomez stated that they have to work closely with City Manager Theresa Wittenauer on larger budget items, such as the purchase of garbage trucks, in order to make sure all items that need to be purchased are corrected allotted on the city’s official budget.

“It’s a give and take process and it’s very complex,” Neumann said. “(Wittenauer) knows what kind of money will be available to the city through property tax, sales tax and the likes of that and she weighs that against the projects that we know are first priority, second priority and so on.”

Gomez and Neumann touched on a variety of city topics including working with the county board, filing for grants, working with all city departments and more before turning the floor over to citizens in attendance for questions.

The candidates were asked about future land sales to developers, tree replanting programs and the environmental impact of larger projects, such as the upcoming construction of the Ollie’s Bargain Distribution Center.

One participant also asked about what can be done to bring and maintain more restaurants in Princeton, citing the closing of the restaurant known as Spoons. Both Neumann and Gomez agreed that having more restaurants would definitely be an asset to the city of Princeton.

“We can offer some through reduced utility costs for water, electric and sewer and those kind of things, but that’s really about all we can offer them,” Neumann said. “There are grants available through the Chamber of Commerce to improve their facades and grant money that may be made available to them to renovate the inside of the place. I scratch my head like you guys do as well.”

“One of the greatest things that we have in our lives, besides our religion, is to sit down at a table with our family and friends and have a mean,” Gomez said. “Maybe if we can promote this a little more, we can get somebody in (the Spoons building) because that is a good spot.”

One participant in the audience also delivered a prepared series of critiques to the candidates and the city council as a whole. These comments included overpaying for property on the north end of town, the closing of Columbus Street to install Lovejoy Way and the threat of loose dogs in the city.

Two more meet the candidate events are scheduled to take place at the Princeton Public Library.

At 6:30 p.m., Wednesday March 22 Staci Amy, Michael Freeman, Sue Garvin and Peter Reviglio, candidates for the Princeton Elementary Board will be present.

Mayoral candidate Ray Mabry will also present at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23.