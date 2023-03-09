Princeton DAR Chapter announces Good Citizens Award winners

On Friday, March 3, the Princeton Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated the student winners of the DAR Good Citizens Award from seven area high schools at a luncheon in Princeton.

The students who received this honor exhibited the qualities of good character including dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

Each student was recognized with a NSDAR Good Citizens Certificate, pin and wallet card.

Those recognized includes Sadie Thornton from Princeton High School, Trinity Betts-Wheeler from La Moille High School, Liana Ledergerber (Chapter Winner) from Bureau Valley High School, Guadalupe Hurtado from DePue High School, Grace Wojcik from Ohio Community High School, Collin Brown from Hall High School and Ryan Brady from St. Bede Academy.