Tiskilwa Historical Society hosts Logan Junior High Student program March 13

The Tiskilwa Historical Society invites members of the community to enjoy There’s History All Around Us program, presented by Logan Junior High Students, at 7 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main, located at 110 E. Main St.

Last fall, Mr. David Gray’s social studies students investigated topics of local interest for research papers and these students will be presenting their findings.

For the past few weeks, the students and Gray have been working on shaping their research into an entertaining and enlightening program by projecting photos while they share historical facts.

They will reveal little-known details about six of Tiskilwa’s most familiar sights and sites including Mount Bloom Cemetery, the 1960 watershed project (land dams), Tiskilwa schools of the past, the historic Stevens home (now 140 East), the Museum on Main and the Rock Island depot.

“This project is meant to show students that there is history all around them,” Gray said. “Hopefully they gain more appreciation both for local history and for their community.”

The student presenters will be Ruby Acker, Hanna Clayborn, Jazzlyn DePauw and Kyrstin Arkwright, all from Tiskilwa.

Programs at Museum on Main are free of charge and open to the public. This is the first of ten events to be sponsored by the Tiskilwa Historical Society in 2023.

Presentations are followed by refreshments and social time in the museum galleries.