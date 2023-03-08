NCICG assists 2 Bureau County communities in receiving OSLAD grants

North Central Illinois Council of Governments assisted the villages of Neponset and Tiskilwa in receiving Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grants.

The grants are designed to help communities fund land acquisition and development for parks and outdoor recreation projects.

Neponset received $596,821 in grants for improvements to 1.5 acres of Scott Park. These improvements include the installation of a pavilion, restroom, drink fountain, parking, pickleball court, sidewalk and shelter/bandstand renovations.

Tiskilwa received $600,000 in grants for improvements to 2.4 acres of West Park. These improvements include installation of new multi-use court for pickleball, tennis and basketball, fencing, fitness and sensory equipment, picnic tables, benches, parking, lighting in pavilion and restroom renovations.