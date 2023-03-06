Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Lunch in the Park schedule

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 Lunch in the Park schedule. All events will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays at Soldiers and Sailors Park:

May 19 - Lunch by American Legion and Bake Sale by Prairie Arts Council

May 26 - Lunch by Hands of Hope and Bake Sale by Open Prairie UCC

June 2 - Lunch by Arukah/C5 and Bake Sale by Princeton High School Poms

June 9 - Lunch by First Presbyterian Church and Bake Sale by Princeton High School Cheer

June 16 - Lunch by Flags of Freedom and Bake Sale by Friends of Strays

June 23 - Lunch by In-home Care Connection and Bake Sale by United Pentecostal Church

June 30 - Lunch by Liberty Village of Princeton and Bake Sale by Seed of Hope Farm

July 7 - Lunch by Bureau County Senior Center and Bake Sale by First United Methodist

July 14 - Lunch by United Pentecostal Church and Bake Sale by Princeton Junior Woman’s

July 21 - Lunch by Braveheart Children’s Advocacy and Bake Sale by Second Story

July 28 - Lunch by Hands of Hope and Bake Sale by Gamma Phi

Aug. 4 - Lunch by Am Vets Post #180 and Bake Sale by Hampshire Colony Church

Aug. 11 - Lunch by Liberty Village of Princeton and Bake Sale by First Lutheran Church

Aug. 18 - Lunch by Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus and Bake Sale by St. Louis Parish

Aug. 25 - Lunch by Rotary Club of Princeton and Bake Sale by New Hope Church

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services