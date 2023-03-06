March 06, 2023
Shaw Local
Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2023 Lunch in the Park schedule

Events will take place on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 Lunch in the Park schedule. All events will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays at Soldiers and Sailors Park:

May 19 - Lunch by American Legion and Bake Sale by Prairie Arts Council

May 26 - Lunch by Hands of Hope and Bake Sale by Open Prairie UCC

June 2 - Lunch by Arukah/C5 and Bake Sale by Princeton High School Poms

June 9 - Lunch by First Presbyterian Church and Bake Sale by Princeton High School Cheer

June 16 - Lunch by Flags of Freedom and Bake Sale by Friends of Strays

June 23 - Lunch by In-home Care Connection and Bake Sale by United Pentecostal Church

June 30 - Lunch by Liberty Village of Princeton and Bake Sale by Seed of Hope Farm

July 7 - Lunch by Bureau County Senior Center and Bake Sale by First United Methodist

July 14 - Lunch by United Pentecostal Church and Bake Sale by Princeton Junior Woman’s

July 21 - Lunch by Braveheart Children’s Advocacy and Bake Sale by Second Story

July 28 - Lunch by Hands of Hope and Bake Sale by Gamma Phi

Aug. 4 - Lunch by Am Vets Post #180 and Bake Sale by Hampshire Colony Church

Aug. 11 - Lunch by Liberty Village of Princeton and Bake Sale by First Lutheran Church

Aug. 18 - Lunch by Covered Bridge Barbershop Chorus and Bake Sale by St. Louis Parish

Aug. 25 - Lunch by Rotary Club of Princeton and Bake Sale by New Hope Church

Sept. 1 - Lunch by Dementia Friendly Princeton and Bake Sale by Bureau County MOPS

Sept. 8 - Lunch by Princeton Police/Special Olympics and Bake Sale by Greenfield Retirement

Sept. 15 - Lunch by VFW Post #4323 and Bake Sale by American Legion Auxiliary

Sept. 22 - Lunch by Bureau County United Way and Bake Sale by Second Story

Sept. 29 - Lunch by Chamber Ambassadors Club and Bake Sale by Gateway Services