Open Prairie United Church of Christ to hold game night March 24

Open Prairie United Church of Christ will hold an Exit: The Game, game night starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 24 at 25 E. Marion St. in Princeton. The event will feature the game, a meal, beverages and fellowship.

Exit: The Game is a series of puzzle games where teams of two to four work cooperatively to solve a mystery. Each team will choose their own game, exploring an abandoned cabin, a forgotten island or a sunken treasure.

Beginners can feel comfortable knowing that each game contains ample clues in case you get stuck on a step.

Dinner for the evening will be walking tacos with a vegetarian option available as well. Participants can also make a goodwill offering to help cover the cost of a meal.

The cost of the event will be $20 per team of two to four and is payable at the door. A single player cost is $7.50. This includes the cost of the game.

To reserve a spot for the event, email Nikki at opuccgamenight@gmail.com by Monday, March 20.