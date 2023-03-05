Green River Community Fund seeking applications from charitable organizations

The Green River Community Fund is taking applications for charitable organizations located within the the Green River Wind Farm footprint.

The Green River Community Fund supports local projects through initiatives grants, donations, gifts or contributions related to the areas of environmental, biodiversity, amateur athletics, arts and cultural activities, education, health and wellness, disadvantaged individuals, community infrastructure and community capital assets.

Those supported are connected to the townships and any adjacent townships connected to the Green River Wind Farm located in North Central Illinois.

Each grant recipient must be a qualifying public charity under the 501(c)(3) or direction of a qualifying exempt organization.

The community fund doesn’t provide support of funds to churches, religious organizations or organizations affiliated with a church or religious organization or political activity of any nature.

Local organizations interested in learning more about the application process can contact the Green River Community Fund’s Board President, Rick R. Clary at 815-875-3462 or rick.clary@central-bank.com.