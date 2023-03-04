‘God’s got a plan, I just don’t know what it is’: Princeton woman continues kidney search

In August 2021, Princeton’s Julie Jamison received a call from her doctor. Her kidney levels had dropped to the point of needing to discuss entering the transplant list.

Jamison was diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, a hereditary condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to grow on an individual’s kidneys.

“For a couple years, I knew I had PKD, but the doctors always thought that I’d get to 40 or 30 and plateau,” Jamison said. “I don’t know if I ever heard the word transplant before that call. Maybe it was just in my mind that it wouldn’t go that far.”

This news would be hard for any family to hear, but even more so for the Jamisons, who at the time of the call were visiting Iowa City for her husband Greg’s chemo and radiation treatments.

In the summer of 2021, Greg was diagnosed with small cell carcinoma, a type of cancer that can appear in various parts of the body, most often in the lungs.

“Mentally, it’s tough,” Greg said. “We take our health for granted and shouldn’t, by any means, take our health for granted.”

Greg underwent many rounds of treatment for his condition, and for the past five quarters, his tests haven’t shown signs of the cancer returning.

“We are doing scans every three months, and he’s been clear, so that it a blessing,” Julie said. “I need him right now. I was his caregiver, and he’s mine now, so I have to get him to the finish line so we can both get there.”

Throughout their experiences, Julie and Greg have been forced to lean on each other and pick each other up when the stress of the situations or their conditions have brought them down.

“With me going along and getting treatment to get everything through, you know that you have to get better and get on your feet because she’s got problems herself,” Greg said.

“It’s made me a lot stronger,” Julie said. “When he’s going through it, or he’s having a bad day, I put mine on the back burner. We have to just keep trudging forward, but he’s doing well right now.”

Julie is only four points away from dialysis, a treatment method that she’s hoping to avoid, barring a kidney transplant.

When it comes to executing a successful transplant, finding a willing individual is only half the battle. Many tests have to be executed to find out if an individual may be a match.

There also are many instances where an individual may be willing to donate and be a positive match, but the recipient of the organ many possess an antibody that would reject the transplant, something that Julie also has experienced in her journey.

Julie added that for those wanting to get tested to see if they would be a match, it normally requires an all-day event that requires blood work and a CT scan that in many cases doesn’t cost the donor anything.

“People can say that they are having a bad day or a bad day at work,” Greg said. “They need to go to a children’s unit or an oncology unit, like Iowa City, and then tell me how bad of a day it was.”

For Julie, this journey has led her to advocate for organ donor awareness, something that she didn’t do before they started with their treatments. Now, Julie wants to encourage those to register to be an organ donor because you never know whose life it could save.

“I know there’s a plan. God’s got a plan, I just don’t know what it is,” Julie said.

Julie is still searching for an organ donor who might be a match for her body. Anyone interested in finding out more about being an organ donor can visit uiowa.donorscreen.org or osfhealthcare.org/transplant.

Those interested in following Julie’s story can check out her Facebook page at Help Julie find a Kidney.