St. Margaret’s Health to host monthly Parkinson’s Support Group on March 6

St. Margaret’s Health will host its monthly Parkinson’s Support Group meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the first floor presentation room, 600 E. First St. in Spring Valley.

This month’s presenter will be Dan Retoff as he will discuss the impact Tai chi can have on slowing the progression of Parkinson’s disease. Retoff is a well-known Tai chi and yoga instructor in the Illinois Valley, recently retiring from Illinois Valley Community College.

The support group looks to offer emotional support, socialization and an opportunity to share information with others who are affected by parkinson’s disease. The group meets regularly every first Monday of the month.

Spouses, family members, caregivers and friends are welcome to attend and refreshments are provided. Free valet parking is provided and wheelchairs are available in the hospital.

For more information, contact 815-434-7114.