March 03, 2023
Shaw Local
Bureau County Farm Bureau to host March 7 spring crop update meeting

Meeting will begin at 8 a.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Farm Bureau office is located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton, Illinois.

The Bureau County Farm Bureau is invited interested parties to a spring crop update meeting at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton. Breakfast will be provided.

Bureau County FSA staff will discuss Emergency Relief Program Phase 2 and the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program.

Alan Davis, Country Crop Insurance Specialist, will give a update on a few topics relating to farmers including Beginning Farmer/Rancher rules, supplemental policies and options.

Seating is limited for this event. Contact the bureau at 815-875-6468 to reserve a seat.