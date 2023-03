St. Patrick Catholic Church in Arlington will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, in the church hall, 106 Church St.

The cost of the event is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-10 and kids younger than 5 eat free.

The menu for the event will feature pancakes, Nuco’s homemade sausage, eggs, toast and a drink.