Princeton Public Library announces March Medicare event and Take-n-make project

The Princeton Public Library has announced its March take-n-make project will be a string egg and will be available on March 7 while supplies last.

The library will supply participants with embroidery string and a water balloon. You will also need water, glue, tweezers and a pin.

The library will also be hosting Medicare 101 Part A, B, C and D. at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 4.

This event will discuss making the most of your rights, options and entitlements and how to enroll in Medicare. The event will also state what Medicare does and doesn’t cover. This program is free and all are welcome to attend.