Princeton Culver’s donates $2,536 to Bureau Valley FFA

The Princeton Culver’s donated $2,536.17 to the Bureau Valley Future Farmers of America chapter after a share night and other fundraisers celebrating National FFA Week. The local FFA Chapter has 120 high school members and 50 junior high members.

The money donated from the share night will go toward starting a pollinator plot. The plot will include flowers and native grasses improving the local ecosystems by providing sources of nectar and pollen for local pollinators and add beauty to the area.

The Culver’s Thank You Farmers Project has given over $100,000 to FFA Essay Contest finalists, over $4 million to agricultural education and donated over 700 blue jackets to FFA members.

To learn more about the local FFA Chapter, visit the Bureau Valley FFA Facebook or Instagram pages or reach out to advisors Caseelynn Johnston at cjohnston@bureauvalley.net or Miss Jacobs at ajacobs@bureauvalley.net.