The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has opened the voting period for its Board of Directors Election.

Voting opened on March 1 for Chamber Members and will take place online through Friday, March 31. The election features six candidates running for four open seats.

The candidates up for election include Andy Austin, Tracy Grimmer, Lynn Olds, Pam Pratt-Marsh, Lex Poppens and Dave Yepsen.

Votes can be placed by visiting https://princetonchamber-il.com/board-elections/.