The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will host its next Morning Mingle event for Dementia Friendly-Princeton at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7 at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

A presentation on the organization will be given by Denise Ihrig and Princeton Police Chief Tom Kammerer. Participants can learn more about Dementia Friendly America-Princeton and how your business can become a dementia friend.

Breakfast will be provided by the Bureau County Senior Citizens Association.