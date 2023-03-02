Bureau County Farm Bureau to hold flower arrangement class March 28

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee invites members and the public to attend its Spring Bouquet Workshop. The event will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28 at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

Quinta Naffziger from Blooms on Elm will give a presentation and demonstration on vase arrangements of mixed flowers. Everyone will be given the opportunity to create their own design and take home an arrangement of fresh spring flowers.

The cost of the event is $40 for members and $50 for non members. Those interested can contact the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 to register for the event. Seating is limited.