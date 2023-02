The Sheffield Knights of Columbus, Council No. 4537, will hold its annual pancake and sausage breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 231 W. Atkinson St. in Sheffield.

Drive through pickup and indoor seating may be available.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6-12 and kids 5 and younger are free. Tickets will be available at the door or from a Sheffield KC member.