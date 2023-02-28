February 28, 2023
Master Gardeners to host container garden workshop March 20 in DePue

Workshop will begin at 6 p.m.

By Shaw Local News Network
Master Gardeners from the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam County University of Illinois Extension Office will host a container garden workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Selby Township Library District, 101 Depot St. in DePue.

The workshop will teach participants how to select, plant and maintain a container garden all season long. Participants will be able to turn into treasure and create their own styles by using a few simple rules of planting in containers to creative custom displays.

To register for the event, visit go.illinois.edu/container, or contact Bettyann Harrison at 309-364-2536 or bettyann@illinois.edu for information or questions.