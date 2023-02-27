Princeton’s L.W. Schneider announces temporary layoffs

L.W. Schneider in Princeton has confirmed to Shaw Media that it will be laying off some employees due to “general economic market trends.”

The manufacturer, located at 1180 N. Sixth St. in Princeton, stated that these layoffs are currently seen as temporary and did not comment on the number of employees that will be affected.

A spokesperson for L.W. Schneider did state that the action is not sizable enough to trigger a WARN notice. WARN notices are required by most employers 60 days in advance of layoffs that affect 100 employees or more.

The organization has been in business for over 50 years and is a high-volume manufacturer of precision firearm parts that serves manufacturers, law enforcement and the military.

As the layoffs were confirmed Monday, the spokesperson stated that “out of respect for our employees, we cannot comment with any further details.”