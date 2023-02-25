Covered Bridge Quilters Guild to host monthly meeting March 2

The Covered Bridge Quilters Guild will host its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the New Hope Church of the Nazarene, 30 N. Sixth St. in Princeton.

The scheduled program is professional organizer Beth Randall of Joe Organizer LLC. Randall has 19 years of experience helping people get organized and has been a member of the National Association of Professional Organizers since 2003.

Randall will provide attendees with the information to lead a more organized, successful and productive life.

Guests are encouraged and always welcome at guild meetings. There is a fee of $5 for this meeting. Anyone interested in joining the guild may do so for an annual membership fee of $24, which is prorated to the month you join.

For information, call Mary Serafina at 815-339-2171 or Cindy Smith at 573-603-4234.