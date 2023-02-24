Red Cross blood drive to be held Feb. 28 at Mason Memorial Library

The Mason Memorial Library District will hold an American Red Cross blood drive from noon to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 104 W. Main St. in Buda.

Those wanting to participate are asked to bring a photo ID, blood donor card or two other forms of ID. Participants can also visit redcrossblood.org to sign up for a rapid pass.

All donors will receive a pair of Red Cross socks while supplies last.

To make an appointment, call the Mason Memorial Library District at 309-895-7701 or the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.