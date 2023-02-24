Invite-only national health survey available for some Bureau County residents

The National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, the most comprehensive survey of the health and nutritional status of the U.S. population, will be coming to Bureau county starting Friday, Feb. 24.

All counties and cities in the United States have a chance to be selected for the NHANES, as Bureau County was one of 15 counties named to be part of the initiative this year.

Each year, 5,000 residents nationwide are chosen to participate in NHANES that is conducted by the National Center for Health Statistics, a part of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

NHANES provides national data on critical public health issues and serves at the nation’s ‘health check-up’ by going into communities throughout the country to collect health information.

NHANES collects a broad range of data that affect the lives of everyone in the country, regardless of age, addressing everything from air quality to the low-fat and light foods found in grocery stores.

Collecting timely information on the status of the nation’s health is deemed critical. An NHANES team of health professionals, nutritionists, and health technicians is heading to Bureau County and urges everyone who has been selected for the survey to participate.

Residents will have an invitation-only opportunity to participate in NHANES. Addresses are randomly sampled within the county. By selecting participants this way, when combining data from all counties visited this year, NHANES data can more accurately represent the U.S. population.

Households will be sent one or more letters inviting them to be part of NHANES by completing a brief online questionnaire to see if anyone in their home is eligible to take part.

Those eligible will be contacted by an NHANES representative to set up a telephone health interview at a convenient time, followed by a health examination that takes place in the NHANES mobile examination center.

While no medical care is provided directly in the mobile examination center, a report on physical findings is given to each participant, along with an explanation of those findings from survey medical staff.

All information collected in the survey is kept confidential and individual privacy is protected by law.

NHANES is taking precautions, as recommended by the CDC, to keep survey participants and staff safe by following guidelines on social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, handwashing and sanitation of the mobile examination center and all equipment.