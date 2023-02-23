Gateway Services to host fundraiser at Rip’s in Ladd on March 23, 24

Gateway Services will host two fundraisers at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, and Thursday, March 23, at Rip’s Tavern, located at 311 N. Main Ave in Ladd. The restaurant will be serving to 9 p.m.

Tickets for the event are $12 each and are available at Gateway’s main office at 406 S. Gosse Blvd in Princeton. Those interested in paying by credit/debit can contact Lynda at 815-875-4548, ext. 221. Tickets can be mailed to the purchaser.

No tickets will be available on the night of the event.

Diners can choose from quarter light, quarter dark or chicken strips. Fries and bread are included.

Carryout or dine-in eating is available. There also will be a bake sale, raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing.

Gateway Services provides a variety of services to adults with intellectual/developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam counties. For more information, visit www.gateway-services.org.