Gateway Services announces 5th Annual Egg My Yard fundraiser

Gateway Services has announced its 5th Annual Egg My Yard fundraiser. Participants will be able to order candy-filled eggs to be scattered around around their yards in time for Easter morning celebrations.

Egg delivery will begin at dark, approximately 8 p.m., and will continue until all eggs are delivered.

Several options are available: 25 eggs will be $20, 50 eggs will be $37.50, 75 eggs will be $52.50 and 100 eggs will be $65. New this year is an option to purchase over 100 eggs with a cost savings.

All purchases will also include a letter from E. Bunny. For an additional $5, a personalized egg-shaped plastic sign is also available that includes a golden egg filled with trinkets.

This year, five of the golden eggs will also contain a short note with a special email address for E. Bunny. Children that receive one can follow the instructions to receive a gift basket.

A treat-filled egg for a family dog or family cat can also be purchased for $5.

Orders are now being taken for Bureau, Marshall and Putnam County Addresses. Pick up is also available at the organization’s Princeton location, 406 S. Gosse Blvd, and includes a $5 discount for doing so.

Orders must be placed before 4 p.m. on April 3. Additional information and an online order form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mrxm2dp4, those interested can also call 815-875-4548 ex. 221. All proceeds will benefit Gateway Services.

Gateway Services has provided a variety of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam Counties for 53 years