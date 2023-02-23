February 23, 2023
Gateway Services announces 5th Annual Egg My Yard fundraiser

Orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on April 3

By Shaw Local News Network

Gateway Services Inc. main offices are located at 406 S. Gosse Blvd. in Princeton. (BCR photo)

Gateway Services has announced its 5th Annual Egg My Yard fundraiser. Participants will be able to order candy-filled eggs to be scattered around around their yards in time for Easter morning celebrations.

Egg delivery will begin at dark, approximately 8 p.m., and will continue until all eggs are delivered.

Several options are available: 25 eggs will be $20, 50 eggs will be $37.50, 75 eggs will be $52.50 and 100 eggs will be $65. New this year is an option to purchase over 100 eggs with a cost savings.

All purchases will also include a letter from E. Bunny. For an additional $5, a personalized egg-shaped plastic sign is also available that includes a golden egg filled with trinkets.

This year, five of the golden eggs will also contain a short note with a special email address for E. Bunny. Children that receive one can follow the instructions to receive a gift basket.

A treat-filled egg for a family dog or family cat can also be purchased for $5.

Orders are now being taken for Bureau, Marshall and Putnam County Addresses. Pick up is also available at the organization’s Princeton location, 406 S. Gosse Blvd, and includes a $5 discount for doing so.

Orders must be placed before 4 p.m. on April 3. Additional information and an online order form can be found at https://tinyurl.com/mrxm2dp4, those interested can also call 815-875-4548 ex. 221. All proceeds will benefit Gateway Services.

Gateway Services has provided a variety of services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Bureau, Marshall and Putnam Counties for 53 years