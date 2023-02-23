Friends of the Princeton Public Library to hold spring book sale March 15-18

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library will be hosting a spring book sale with over 8,000 used books, hardcover and paperback.

The sale will feature current best sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history books, science books as well as puzzles, CD’s and DVD’s.

The sale will begin with a members-only preview from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday March 15 at the Princeton Public Library Friends Sale Room, 698 East Peru St.

Following the members-only preview, the sale will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Patrons may enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs which will lead them to the sale room.

For questions regarding the sale, contact Karen Towns, Friends of the Princeton Public Library Board Member, at townskaren@gmail.com.