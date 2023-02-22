Bureau County Farm Bureau holds freezer meal fundraiser, orders due March 13

The Bureau County Farm Bureau will hold a freezer meal fundraiser. Participants will receive 10 prepackaged meals to serve 3-5 people.

The funds from the event will support the Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation.

The cost of the meals is $175 and averages to $3.50 a person with each meal serving five people. Orders and payment are due to the farm bureau by March 13.

The meals will include pulled pork, BBQ pulled chicken, hickory smoked pork loin, teriyaki chicken, smoked pork chop sandwiches, chicken bacon ranch pasta, pulled pork mac and cheese, cowboy casserole, chicken and biscuits and lasagna.

The meals will be prepared, packaged and frozen. They will be in a sealed box for pickup that will occur from 3:30 to 5 p.m on Monday, April 3 at the Bureau County Farm Bureau, 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton.

To place an order, call 815-875-6468. The bureau will call before the delivery date to remind participants of pick-up. Payment is required before delivery.