Bureau County 4-H to host dog obedience sessions

Bureau County 4-H will offer dog obedience sessions to help participants prepare for the upcoming 4-H fair. The sessions will be led by Trained Volunteer Samantha Bishop Pritchard, of SunRidge Run.

Sessions will be 4:30 p.m. April 10, 17 and 24 at SunRidge Run, located at 23977 Road and 1200 East Street in Walnut.

Sessions will also be at 4:30 p.m. May 1, 8, 15 and 22 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds, 811 W. Peru St. in Princeton. The May 22 event will offer a double session from 4:30 to 5:30 and 5:30 to 6 p.m.

Enrollment in 4-H is required to participate. To participate, contact 815-875-2878 by Monday, April 3.

For more information about the 4-H program, call the University of Illinois Extension - Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Unit Office.