The Bureau County United Way will host its annual Beer and Wine Tasting event from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Barn at Hornbaker Gardens, 22937 County Road 1140 N. in Princeton.

The event will feature appetizers, a silent auction and tastings of beers and wines. For tickets, visit Heartland Bank and Trust - South, Midland States Bank or call BCUW at 815-875-2631, ext. 1006.

For information, email bcuw@local.unitedway.org.