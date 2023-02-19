Princeton Library announces upcoming event schedule

The Princeton Public Library has announced its upcoming event schedule. All events will take place at 698 E Peru St in Princeton:

At 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21 the library will have its Music Jam. Those who play bluegrass, gospel, country, folk or popular music are encouraged to bring their guitar, banjo, mandolin or other string instrument and play a song or jam with the group. All musicians and listeners are welcome.

At 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 local author, Kevin Shyne, will present the program ‘Poems, Back Stories and the Creative Process.’ Shyne will read selected poems from his book The Faith of Fragile Things. Between poems, Shyne and his wife Debi will discuss the back stories and the creative process behind the ordinary moments that touch the heart and imagination.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25 Jessica Gray will present a program about New Philadelphia, Illinois and the free Frank McWorter family. This is the story of the family of former slaves who founded the small town. Over time 16 members of his family would be freed through his efforts. Participants will learn of the trials and triumphs of the McWorter family as they fought to succeed following the Civil War and Reconstruction.