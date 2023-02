The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has rescheduled its Business After Hours event that was originally scheduled for Feb. 16. The event will now be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 at Sisler’s Ice Cream, 421 South Main St in Princeton.

The event will feature a chance to mix and mingle while making connections. Refreshments, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes will also be available.