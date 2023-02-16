Bureau County Genealogical Society to host virtual presentation by Claire Gebben on Feb. 23

The Bureau County Genealogical Society will virtually host Claire Gebben’s ‘The Big Picture: Weaving History into Family Narratives’ at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.

Gebben is a public speaker on writing about family history, German genealogy and 19th century history. BCGS has had her as a speaker previously and has requested her to make another presentation.

In the presentation, Gebben will explain how our ancestors did not live their lives in isolation, but rather they lived within a broader community and historical period of time.

The presentation offers resources for uncovering historical details specific to the time and place of our ancestors, as well as writing tips for including relevant history into family narratives.

A powerpoint with imagery and a handout will accompany the talk. The public is invited to view this presentation. To view the presentation, contact bureaucounty@gmail.com by Feb. 20 to obtain the link.

For questions, contact the genealogy society during their regular hours of 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and the first Saturday of each month.