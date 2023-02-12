Friends of Scouting seeking table hosts for Bureau County Founders Patrol Luncheon

Friends of Scouting will host the Bureau County Founders Patrol Luncheon at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20 at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave W. in Princeton.

The 2023 Team of Tom Kammerer, Tom Tester, Joel Quiram, David Schouse, Bob Shabow and Lynn Olds are inviting the public to join as a table host for the Bureau County Friend of Scouting event.

Table hosts are asked to send a letter to a list of prospects personally inviting them to the event, secure prospects for a table of eight, help achieve the overall goal and attend the luncheon.

There is no cost to be a table host and no cost to attend the fundraising luncheon. Two information meetings will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, March and Wednesday, April 5 at the Princeton Chamber Office, 435 S. Main St.