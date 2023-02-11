OSF St. Clare in Princeton and St. Luke honored by ICAHN for quality of care

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network recently recognized OSF HealthCare St. Clare in Princeton and St. Luke in Kewanee for their ongoing commitment to exceptional quality of care.

As part of the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program, OSF St. Clare, OSF St. Luke and other critical access hospitals were asked to voluntarily participate in four defined domains of quality outcomes.

These four domains include patient safety/inpatient, patient engagement, care transitions and outpatient measures.

“Often, in rural hospitals, having a devoted staff member to abstract and submit this data can be both time-consuming and burdensome,” Laure Fischer, ICAHN Flex Grant project manager said. “These hospitals realize how important quality of care and an engaged staff is for patients. From top leadership on throughout the facility, each strives for continued quality on a daily basis.”

OSF St. Clare and OSF St. Luke were recognized for being in the top 10% of all critical access hospitals in the country for outpatient quality measures.

“We are very proud of our teams for achieving this level of excellence in health quality,” Jackie Kernan, president, OSF Saint Clare and OSF Saint Luke said. “This is truly a team effort that recognizes our dedication to delivering a health care experience of which our patients and Mission Partners can be proud.”

The Medicare Beneficiary Quality Improvement Program began in 2011 as a way for critical access hospitals to demonstrate the quality of care they provide. The program has continued to evolve, adding new measures and removing outdated ones.

In 2016, the Federal Office of Rural Health Policy deemed it necessary for critical access hospitals to participate in at least one measure of one domain to receive Flex Grant funding opportunities.

Each year, FORHP has increased the level at which the hospital must participate to remain Flex Grant eligible. For more information, visit osfhealthcare.org/news.