Princeton DAR honors Brad Oeder for his continued work honoring Veterans

Princeton Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution held its February meeting where a member of the Pierre Menard DAR Chapter, Terry Mecklenburg, held a presentation.

The presentation illuminated how individuals can contribute their time to activities and causes that support Veterans. Mecklenburg is her chapter’s Service for Veterans’ Committee Chairman, a former Illinois State Chair for Service for Veterans and a Veteran herself.

Following the presentation, the group took the time to honor Brad Oeder the Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award. Oeder was given a certificate and eagle pin for offering his time and service to multiple Veteran organizations including the VFW, American Legion, AMVETS, schools, Illinois Veterans’ Home and numerous nursing homes.

Oeder has also been instrumental in maintaining the four Flags of Freedom that stand at each corner of the Interstate 80 access ramps in Princeton.

Oeder continuously speaks to schools, organizations and individuals in the count and surrounding area on the importance of honoring and assisting Veterans at home, in nursing homes and in streets and homeless shelters.