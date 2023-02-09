Princeton Chamber of Commerce to host Lunch in the Park lottery on Feb. 22

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Lunch in the Park and Bake Sale lottery at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Prouty Building, 435 S. Main St.

All entities interested in the opportunity to host Lunch in the Park and Bake Sale must have a representative present during the event. If someone from an organization is unable to attend, remaining spots will be fill on a first come, first serve basis starting on Feb. 23.

If there are no available spots for an organization, they will be placed on a waiting list to be contacted in the event of a cancellation.

Lunch in the Park is scheduled to kick of Friday, May 19 and take place every Friday through Sept. 29 for 20 dates in total. This yearly tradition is intended to help nonprofit organizations raise money for their individual causes.

Advertising will be provided by the Chamber throughout the season. The fee required is to offset those advertising costs. Payment is required prior to the specific date. Each organization should also provide a menu with pricing to the Chamber at least one week prior to hosting date.

Payment for the Lunch in the Park event will be $25 for a chamber member and $40 for non-chamber members. Payment for the bake sale will be $20 for chamber members and $30 for non-chamber members.

There will also be an additional lottery immediately following the Lunch in the Park and Bake Salle lottery for those organizations interested in begin a nonprofit food vendor for the 2023 Main Street Concert.