Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce is currently seeking nominations for the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Members of the chamber are asked to nominate themselves or someone that they feel would make a positive impact serving on the organization’s board.

Nominations can be made by contacting Jenica Cole at jenica@princetonchamber-il.com or 815-866-5966. Nominations are due by Friday Feb. 17.

Board of Directors voting will take place online starting on March 1.