Princeton Chamber of Commerce announces inaugural Career and Job Fair at PHS

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its inaugural Career and Job Fair which will take place from 9:25 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, April 21 in the Princeton High School Gymnasium at 103 S. Euclid St.

This event will be an opportunity for local organizations to showcase their company culture and recruit future talent from the local community.

As a participant, organizations will have the chance to set up a booth at the fair there they can meet and interact with students in the high school. Organizations will also have the option to conduct on-site interviews and share information about job openings and career advancement opportunities.

The Chamber stated that they believe this event will be a valuable investment for local companies and will allow them to connect with a diverse pool of talented and motivated individuals.

Each business will be required to bring their own table and two chairs will be provided. Set up will begin at 8:15 a.m. Participants are asked to enter through door 3.

The Chamber also plans to offer incentives and games that will encourage and help students interact.

Those interested in participating in the event are asked to fill out a registration form and return it to the Chamber by Feb. 28. There is no fee to chamber members and non-chamber members can take part for a fee of $25.

Forms can be obtained by contact Jenica Cole at jenica@princetonchamber-il.com.