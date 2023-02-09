Bureau County Historical Society announces 2023 event and exhibit schedule

The Bureau County Historical Society has published its calendar of events and exhibits for 2023. BCHS Board President Jim Dunn stated that these activities will offer people opportunities to get better acquainted with stories from the past.

“We are very excited about the coming year and this schedule is just the start,” BCHS Executive Director Lex Poppens said. “In addition to events in Princeton, we hope to collaborate with other area museums and historical societies in their locations.”

“In the coming months there will be events and exhibits in person and virtually. We are also creating ‘micro’ exhibits that will be in either the Clark/Norris and Newell/Bryant Museums to give our country patrons a fresh look at some of the many artifacts in our collection.”

As part of Black History Month in February, the society will feature two events in collaboration with the Princeton Public Library. Dana Collins will present ‘Lincoln’s years in Illinois 1830-1861 at 1 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the library.

Jessica Gray will also present ‘New Philadelphia and Free Frank McWorter Family’ at 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Women’s History Month in March will feature many significant women of Bureau County.

“Grace Clark Norris is certainly significant to the history of our county,” Poppens said. “The gift of her personal home, that now features artifacts from all Bureau County communities, is a prime example of the philanthropy that has made our county great.”

For National Military Appreciation Month in April, the museums will be closed for tours but will be open for research.

During the month of May, the society will be hold an exhibit honoring the military Veterans of Bureau County, from the Civil War to present day.

Events are still being added to the 2023 schedule. The full list with additional information can be on the Bureau County Historical Society’s website.