February 08, 2023
Shaw Local
Princeton’s Dan Legner names to Farm Managers/Appraisers Hall of Fame

Legner is a senior appraiser with Compeer’s Office in Princeton

By Shaw Local News Network
Presenting the award to Dan Legner was Tim Harris, AFM-immediate past president of the Illinois Chapter. (Photo provided by Carroll Merry)

Princeton’s Dan Legner was inducted into the membership Hall of Fame for the Illinois Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers during the group’s annual meeting Feb. 2 in Bloomington.

Presenting the award to Legner was Tim Harris, AFM-immediate past president of the Illinois Chapter.

Legner is a senior appraiser with Compeer’s Office in Princeton and holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Illinois and received his Accredited Rural Appraiser designation in 2005.

He joined the American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers in 2003. The Hall of Fame citation is the highest honor the organization gives to active members.