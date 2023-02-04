Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce announces Business After Hours event schedule

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its upcoming Business After Hours event schedule. Each event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. unless otherwise posted.

Feb. 16 - Sisler’s Ice Cream

March 16 - Hawg House Saloon

April 20 - Princeton Chevrolet GMC

May 18 - City of Princeton

June 15 - Eclectic Joy

July 20 - Fawcett’s Pharmacy

August 17 - Midland States Bank

Sept. 21 - Sullivan’s Foods

Oct. 19 - Freedom House

Nov. 16 - Downtown Pub and Event Center

Jan. 18, 2024 - The Princeton Closet

Feb. 15, 2024 - The Bike Place