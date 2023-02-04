Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce announces Business After Hours event schedule

The Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its upcoming Business After Hours event schedule. Each event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. unless otherwise posted.
Feb. 16 - Sisler’s Ice Cream
March 16 - Hawg House Saloon
April 20 - Princeton Chevrolet GMC
May 18 - City of Princeton
June 15 - Eclectic Joy
July 20 - Fawcett’s Pharmacy
August 17 - Midland States Bank
Sept. 21 - Sullivan’s Foods
Oct. 19 - Freedom House
Nov. 16 - Downtown Pub and Event Center
Jan. 18, 2024 - The Princeton Closet
Feb. 15, 2024 - The Bike Place