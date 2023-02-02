February 02, 2023
La Salle and Bureau County Soil and Water District to hold pond clinic on Feb. 25

Event to be held from 8 a.m. to noon

By Shaw Local News Network
The La Salle and Bureau County Soil and Water Conservation Districts will be co-hosting a pond clinic from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Peru Community Center, 1901 Fourth St.

Illinois Department of Natural Resources , Fisheries Biologist, David Wyffels will cover topics of pond construction, fish stocking and management, pond vegetation, habitats and general pond issues.

The event is free, but seating is limited. An RSVP can be placed by contacted the La Salle County SWCD at 815-433-0551 ext. 3 of the Bureau County SWCD at 815-875-8732 ex. 3 by Feb. 23.