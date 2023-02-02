Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet monthly at Princeton Public Library

A Dementia Caregivers Support Group, through the Bureau County Senior Center, are looking to be a source of support for caregivers of those with dementia and to better educate the community.

The group, sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association, will begin meeting from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of the Month starting in February at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St.

Those interested in participating are asked to call the Greenfield Retirement Home at 815-872-2261 and ask to speak to Kate.