Princeton Public Library announces improvements to patron software

The Princeton Public Library has announced that starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, the library will offer a soft rollout of its upgraded patron interaction software.

With this rollout, users will be able to try the new Vega Discovery system while the organization’s current system runs concurrently.

The new software will allow access to patron accounts and enhance the search ability of the collections from home or at the library. The refinements include a more intuitive and user-friendly searching function.

The upgrade looks to improve the ease of located specific items and offer suggestions. The suggestions are based on algorithms that select similar genres, authors and popular alternatives based on the selections of other users.

Patrons will continue to be able to access their accounts and cardholders can log in to their accounts to see checkouts, holds and reading history.

Patrons can also renew items, check how long to expect a hold or scan fast favorites. Users will be able to change their notification options.

For information, contact the library at 815-875-1331 or visit princetonpl.org.