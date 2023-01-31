Bureau County Farm Bureau to take paty in Young Leader Curling Outing on Feb. 10

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee will take part in the annual District 4 YL Curling outing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Waltham Curling Club, 3926 East 758th St. in Triumph.

Everyone who will participate in the activity will need to sign a liability waiver before they can play. All are asked to wear clean tennis shoes.

The cost will be $25 a person to curl. Members can bring a friend.

Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18-35 that would like to take part in this event can call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 to register before Feb. 6.