January 31, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeFriday Night DrivePrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesEvent Calendar
Local News | Bureau County Republican

Bureau County Farm Bureau to take paty in Young Leader Curling Outing on Feb. 10

Cost will be $25 per person

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau County Farm Bureau office is located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton, Illinois.

The Bureau County Farm Bureau office is located at 1407 N. Main St. in Princeton, Illinois. (Shaw Local News Network)

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Young Leader Committee will take part in the annual District 4 YL Curling outing at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 at the Waltham Curling Club, 3926 East 758th St. in Triumph.

Everyone who will participate in the activity will need to sign a liability waiver before they can play. All are asked to wear clean tennis shoes.

The cost will be $25 a person to curl. Members can bring a friend.

Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18-35 that would like to take part in this event can call the Bureau County Farm Bureau at 815-875-6468 to register before Feb. 6.